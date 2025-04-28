Not Just an Election: Why Turkey Needs a New Beginning

Kemal Ataturk declared the Turkish Republic in 1923. A bit more than a century later, Turkey finds itself trapped in one of the deepest institutional and democratic crises in its history. How to recover from this collapse—and what kind of new state can be raised from its ruins—is no longer the concern of academics, volunteers, or politicians alone. It has become a matter of collective survival.

I came across “The Demise of Democracy: How Power, Religion, and Corruption Redefined Turkey,” in Amazon. This is an updated English version of “Asiye Kurtulur mu?” by Aydın Müsveddesi, Cinius Publishing, January 2025. The Turkish title is the name of the famous Brechtian play by Vasıf Öngören first performed on state in 1970. It was later adapted into a classic popular film directed by Atil Yilmaz in 1986. Asiye must confront at each step the question of what to do next, that will in turn determine the next point of the process leading to what kind of life she can have, if she can escape ruin. The author, who goes by the pen name, “Sane Cassandra” has made an unflinching attempt to confront the question that haunts today's Turkey. The author traces how political Islam, especially after the second half of the twentieth century, took root and flourished — and how 23 years of uninterrupted and increasingly autocratic rule have hollowed out Turkey’s institutions and crushed its democratic foundations. But this is not merely a chronicle of decline; it is a call for reconstruction.

At the core of the book lies a bold assumption: that a peaceful transition of power through elections remains possible. In the author’s vision, Turkey’s path forward must begin with legitimate, non-violent change. Yet even after an electoral victory, there can be no instant fix. A transition period is essential — to place the current Presidential system under strict control and prepare the ground for a return to a strengthened parliamentary democracy. Step by step, the aim is to avoid the chaos of abrupt rupture and to rebuild legitimacy from the ground up. Crucially, the book emphasizes the need to create a protective safety net for society’s most vulnerable — ensuring that those already crushed by inequality are not further sacrificed during the transition. In these ways, it should be possible to avoid the chaos and looting of public resources which followed, for instance, the collapse of the Soviet Union.

One of the sharpest arguments in the book is this: there can be no fear of confronting the past. Justice must be served — not through mass purges or political revenge, but by holding accountable those who plundered public resources, trampled constitutional rights, and weaponized the state for personal power. This is not about punishing society. It is about drawing a line between justice and impunity. There can be no social and economic rebuilding without a moral regeneration.

Success, however, hinges on an ironclad principle: judicial processes must be fiercely independent, transparent, and insulated from political interference. Without restoring the supremacy of the rule of law — without showing that justice is about dignity, not vendetta — any attempt to rebuild will collapse under their own contradictions.

The world offers valuable — if imperfect — precedents. In South Africa, after Apartheid, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission prioritized truth-telling and societal healing over punishment. In Chile, after the Pinochet dictatorship, efforts at reckoning were linked to constitutional reforms, though the process remained incomplete — leaving open wounds that fester even today.

The book does not stop at political architecture. It demands deeper systemic changes:

A New Constitution : Centered on human rights, enshrining separation of powers and judicial independence — drafted not by Parliament alone, but by a broad-based Constitutional Commission representing every segment of society.

Judicial Reform : Shielding the courts from all external pressures, restoring credibility to a system long seen as compromised.

Educational Reform : Reclaiming education as a secular, scientific, critical force — not a tool for ideological conditioning.

Health and Social Security Reform: Reversing neoliberal market policies and strengthening the welfare state to serve the public, not private interests.

At the heart of these reforms is a radical yet simple vision: a state that exists to serve its citizens — not to subjugate them.

The book’s message is clear: Turkey cannot move forward without reckoning with the crimes of the past. But the reckoning must be just, not vengeful. It must be principled, not partisan.

Perhaps Asiye — and Turkey — can be saved. But only through perseverance, courage, and an unbreakable commitment to the rule of law.